Ocean waves show Earth's CO2 imbalance is greater than expected

Scientists might need to tweak their understanding of climate change in the near future. British researchers have determined that ocean waves play a considerably more important role in trapping carbon dioxide than previously thought. Their studies showed that waves breaking on the shore will absorb a large number of bubbles at depths of "at least" 3.3 feet, releasing CO2 when they dissolve into the water. That, in turn, suggests the ocean is absorbing "many times" more CO2 than under current estimates.