Image credit: Pokémon Let's Go
'Pokémon: Let's Go' will connect 'Pokémon Go' and Switch this fall

Both new games are based on 'Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
Pokémon Let's Go

A new series of Pokémon games coming to the Switch this fall will link the "classic RPG experience" with 2016's augmented reality hit Pokémon Go. Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go Evee! will also support multiplayer, and there's a Poké Ball Plus accessory that works to throw Poké Balls in-game as a motion controller and works as a Pokémon Go Plus when you're away from home.

Poké Ball Plus

Both games are based on 1998's Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition, and will be released November 16th, bridging the gap between the free Pokémon Quest game for Switch that launched today and an unnamed new game in the series that will be released late next year.

