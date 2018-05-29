What's on TV: 'Street Fighter' and 'Kimmy Schmidt'

This week the NHL and NBA both enter the final round of their playoff series, while Netflix delivers new seasons of Arrested Development and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. A new anthology Street Fighter collection is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, while Metal Slug XX comes to the PS4 as well. Finally, on NBC a new show Reverie follows a former hostage negotiator tasked with saving people lost in a virtual reality simulation. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).