What's on TV: 'Street Fighter' and 'Kimmy Schmidt'

Also: 'Reverie,' 'Queen Sugar' and 'Metal Slug XX.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Comments
'Reverie' NBC

This week the NHL and NBA both enter the final round of their playoff series, while Netflix delivers new seasons of Arrested Development and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. A new anthology Street Fighter collection is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, while Metal Slug XX comes to the PS4 as well. Finally, on NBC a new show Reverie follows a former hostage negotiator tasked with saving people lost in a virtual reality simulation. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • Annihilation
  • Tomb Raider (VOD)
  • A Wrinkle in Time (VOD)
  • Love, Simon (VOD)
  • Midnight Cowboy
  • Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song
  • Zen Bound 2 (Switch)
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Kabounce (PC, PS4)
  • Moonlighter (PS4, PC)
  • Ikaruga (Switch)
  • Harvest Moon: Light of Hope (PS4, Switch)
  • Sega Genesis Classics (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Agony (PS4, PC)
  • Along Together (PC, PS4)
  • Owlboy (PS4, Switch)
  • Birdcakes (Xbox One, PC)
  • Wraith (PS4)
  • No Heroes Here (PS4)
  • Metal Slug XX (PS4)
  • To the Top (PS4)
  • Old Man's Journey (PS4)
  • Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxe Edition (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Quantum Replica (PC)
  • Die for Valhalla! (PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Arrested Development (season premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • Beat Shazam (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Animal Kingdom (season premiere), TNT, 9 PM
  • Love Connection (season premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • 100 Code (series premiere), WGN, 10 PM
  • Beerland, Viceland, 10 PM
  • Queen Sugar (season premiere), OWN, 10 PM
  • Legion, FX, 10 PM
  • Tosh.0 (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • World of Dance (season premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Ice Cream Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • The Chris Gethard Show (season finale), TruTV, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (season premiere - E1 - E6), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Explained, Netflix, 3 AM
  • American Ninja Warrior (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • Famous in Love (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 2: Capitals vs. Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
  • Code Black, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Originals, CW, 9 PM
  • The Expanse, Syfy, 9 PM
  • Reverie (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • Colony, USA, 10 PM
  • Archer: Danger Island, FXX, 10 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • The Americans (series finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Being Serena (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
  • The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10 PM
  • Survivor: Reunion Special, CBS, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • My House, Viceland, 10:30 PM
  • Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11 PM

Thursday

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Howard Stern (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Motherland, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation, MTV, 8 PM
  • NBA Finals Game 1: Cavs vs. Warriors, ABC, 9 PM
  • Ex on the Beach, MTV, 9 PM
  • Nobodies (season finale), TV Land, 10 PM

Friday

  • Busted! (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • 13 Novembre (series premiere), Netflix, 3 AM
  • All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (season premiere), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Wonder Wheel, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • The Pistol Shrimps, Starz.com, 3 AM
  • Battlebots , Discovery, 8 PM
  • My Last Days, CW, 8 PM
  • Quantico, ABC, 8 PM
  • Life Sentence, CW, 9 PM
  • Phenoms, Fox, 9 PM
  • C.B. Strike (series premiere), Cinemax, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Street Fighter Invitational Group A, TBS, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11:30 PM

Saturday

  • Sara's Notebook, Netflix, 3 AM
  • NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Capitals vs. Golden Knights, NBC Sports Network, 8 PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
  • Taken, NBC, 8 PM
  • Patrick Melrose, Showtime, 9 PM

Sunday

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf, Netflix, 3 AM
  • iHeartRadio Wango Tango, Freeform, 8 PM
  • The Fourth Estate, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Sweetbitter, Starz, 8 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 8 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 8:30 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • Pose (series premiere), FX, 9 PM
  • Wrong Man (Series premiere), Starz, 9 PM
  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, CNN, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Unsung: Digable Planets, TV One 9 PM
  • Into the Badlands, AMC, 10 PM
  • Succession (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
  • I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Drop the Mic, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Talking Dead, AMC, 11:30 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

