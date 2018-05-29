Zipcar rolls out the UK's biggest zero-emission car-share fleet

The vehicles, which are opened by a smartphone app, will be installed in nine central boroughs and at Heathrow Airport, and can be rented by the minute by Zipcar members under its Flex scheme. In a statement, the company said it hoped the scheme would "help break down current barriers to greater electric vehicle adoption and take electric driving from niche to mainstream in the capital". It'll also help put the city on track for London's latest transport strategy, which aims to take the focus away from car ownership and place it on vehicle access instead.