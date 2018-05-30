Amazon brings Whole Food discounts to a dozen extra states

Members will get an additional 10 percent off sale items throughout the stores, plus special discounts on selected popular products. Today, for example, you'll be able to grab a rotisserie chicken for just $6, or get a 6 oz. container of organic raspberries for $2.50, as long as you can prove your Prime membership, which you can do with the Whole Foods Market app.

These extra benefits are available at Whole Foods Market 365 stores across the country, and at Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. Customers in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Sacramento and San Francisco can also enjoy these savings on top of free two-hour delivery on orders over $35, thanks to Prime Now (which is also set for expansion this year). And if you're a really big Whole Foods fan, don't forget to pay for it all with your Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, for an extra five percent cashback.