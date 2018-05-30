Apple's HomePod arrives in Canada, France and Germany this June

The speaker is now available in six countries, including the UK and Australia, but if anything is going to help get it off the shelves it'll be today's iOS update, which brings more functionality to the device. The HomePod will now support multi-room audio and stereo pairing, which might make it a more attractive proposition to those tempted by Amazon and Google's offerings. However, there's no word yet on a price point for the device in these new markets -- if it's still too high then these extra features won't make much of a difference.