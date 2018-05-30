California Senate passes net neutrality bill

The bill still has to clear the state Assembly before it can be signed into law.

If that happens, the big question is whether or not the FCC will challenge the rules. In California's case, it seems likely -- the FCC could argue that the rules directly contradict federal-level regulation. Some states, such as New York, have tried using executive orders that rely on the government contract clause rather than instituting separate rules. Those might be more difficult for the FCC to unwind.

If there's any certainty, it's that the official June 11th death of net neutrality won't be the end of the battle. With numerous states both implementing neutrality rules and filing a lawsuit, ISPs could easily run into trouble if they simply ignore state policies. Any FCC attempts to undo state rules, meanwhile, could easily turn into drawn-out legal fights.