Food delivery drones take flight in China

Despite the automation, Ele.me believes this could be better for drivers. Humans would only need to cover about 15 percent of its routes, and should lower operating costs in the process. Existing couriers could make up to five times more income, it claimed.

This approach wouldn't likely work in primarily residential areas, so you could easily argue that Ele.me is taking a shortcut to putting drones into service. At the same time, this underscores a few of the advantages Chinese companies have when introducing commercial delivery drones. The US is only just considering looser rules that would enable practical drone couriers, while a Made in China 2025 campaign is providing grants, investments and loans to help technological innovation in fields like this. The edge might not last for long, but it's hard not to look on with some envy as Shanghai residents receive their grub from above.