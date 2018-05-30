Bethesda teases 'Fallout 76' ahead of E3 premiere

After a not-so-subtle hint in a Twitch stream, it's official: there's a new Fallout game on the way. Bethesda has posted a teaser trailer for Fallout 76 ahead of its premiere at E3. You won't find many details about the gameplay itself, but there are hints that this might be a slightly different take on the post-apocalyptic world. For one, the game's namesake Vault 76 is important to Fallout lore -- it's one of the few "control" (baseline) vaults. The choice of music might also be a clue, as Bethesda ditched the usual '30s and '40s music for a cover of John Denver's "Country Roads." Is it set in West Virginia, then?
There are no mentions of release dates or platforms, although you'll no doubt hear more about launch details when Bethesda holds its E3 event on June 10th. We'd expect it to show up on PS4, Xbox One and PC. From the timing, though, it seems like you won't have to wait as long for another fix as you did after New Vegas.