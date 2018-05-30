FBI links North Korea hackers to two more malware attacks

DHS and the FBI identified IP addresses and other indicators associated with the malware to help organizations protect themselves against the threats. Joanap lets hackers run commands remotely -- they can scrape data, install more malware and manage files and directories. Brambul, meanwhile, can send hackers system information like the IP address, host name, username and password via email, among other things.

Although the malware is largely targeting organizations, there are a few measures you can take to stay more secure at home, the agencies say. Those include running operating systems and software on their latest patches, updating antivirus software, enabling firewalls and more strictly managing how users can install and run unwanted software. Those concerned about the malware might wish to monitor IP addresses linked to the malware for suspicious activity too.

The hackers, who have also been called the Guardians of Peace and the Lazarus Group, have been accused of orchestrating several attacks, such as the 2014 Sony Pictures hack. The group may also have been behind the WannaCry ransomware, which impacted governments, national health services, companies and universities last year.