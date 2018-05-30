Show More Results

Image credit: Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images
Foursquare puts check-in data to greater use in apps like Snapchat

Its deal with Mapbox gives it a lot of clout.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Internet
126 Shares
Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

Foursquare might not be as big as it was in its heyday, but it has a clever strategy for remaining important: it's making itself indispensable to the apps you use every day. On top of its recent Tinder Places deal, it's becoming the main point-of-interest provider for Mapbox, whose location info powers apps like Snapchat, Instacart and Lonely Planet. Even if you've never touched Foursquare or Swarm, you'll likely be using some of their data when you swing by a restaurant or hotel.

This isn't the first time the two have hooked up. Foursquare was one of the first companies to use Mapbox's global info way back in 2012. There's no question that this brings the two much closer, though, and suggests that Foursquare's strategy of sharing uncannily accurate trip info (thankfully anonymized) is paying off.

