Google's AR drawing app lets Android and iOS users collab on doodles

The iOS version of Just a Line is now available.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
You no longer need an Android phone to try Google's take on augmented reality drawing. The tech giant has released an iOS version of Just a Line that brings the same three-dimensional doodling to the iPhone crowd. It's largely the same app you saw in March, but there's a clever cross-platform twist: you can "partner" Android and iOS phones for two-person collaborative sketches. Both AR artists can see each other's work while adding their own.

The iOS app isn't just a creative tool -- to some extent, it's a technological showcase. Google is using ARCore's Cloud Anchors to make this cross-platform magic work, and it posted the source code for both the Android and iOS versions to help developers. You may see more of these shared AR experiences before long.

