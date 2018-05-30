Google's Pixel 3 XL might have a notch and edge-to-edge screen

The smaller Pixel 3 allegedly won't have the expansive screen or the cutout, the sources said. The 'XL' will feature two camera lenses in the notch and keep the thick "chin" bottom bezel to retain its forward-facing speakers. Both versions will still only have a single camera on the back and use software to imitate the iPhone's 'profile' blurred background effect. The phones will arrive in October (same as the last two years), with Verizon remaining the exclusive US carrier partner.

Other details are even more interesting. The sources noted that Google has talked about building its phones with Foxconn, which still manufactures iPhones. Further, some of the talent Google acquired from HTC in January has worked on the hardware and software for the Pixel 3, which seems like a tight turnaround. An upgraded Android OS with greater AI capabilities is also in the works, which may come as soon as next year.