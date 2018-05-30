Hulu’s live TV service surpasses 800,000 subscribers

While Hulu currently trails more established rivals like Sling TV and DirecTV Now -- which have 2.2 million and 1.5 million subscribers, respectively -- it was doing better than fellow newcomer YouTube TV earlier this year. CNBC's sources reported in January that YouTube's live service had around 300,000 subscribers.

During the interview, Freer said he believed Hulu's on-demand service, which offers approximately 75,000 episodes of TV shows, will continue to attract live TV users and help it compete with its rivals. Along with its successful Handmaid's Tale series, Hulu will soon debut its Stephen King and JJ Abrams original Castle Rock and will add Viceland shows and a New York Times documentary news show to its on-demand service.