Intellivision plans a revival with a new game console

You likely won't hear much more about the machine until an October 1st event, although there will be a Q&A event the company's Facebook page on May 31st at 3PM Eastern. However, we wouldn't expect this to be a straightforward revival of the old system as with Nintendo's Classic Edition consoles. Intellivision is vowing that this will continue a "company tradition of 'firsts,'" hinting that it's banking more on the name than replaying the games of your youth.

As with the Atari VCS, there are more than a few lingering questions. How many developers are creating games with the system in mind? Is the team capable of delivering what it promised, or will it be subject to repeated delays and endless teases? And most importantly, will there be enough to entice people who weren't even alive during Intellivision's heyday? The brand isn't as iconic as Atari and Nintendo, so it could take a lot to sway young players who are more than happy with their PlayStations and Xboxes.