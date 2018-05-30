MoviePass parent company gets into the film production business

Helios and Matheson Analytics, the parent company of movie ticket subscription service MoviePass, is trying to vertically integrate its business with a new acquisition. It has an "exclusive option" to acquire the library and production slate of Emmett Furla Oasis Films (EFO Films), and the two are launching a new nameplate called MoviePass Films. Despite MoviePass' precarious financial situation (it loses money once subscribers pick up a single ticket in cities like New York and LA) it has expressed interest in making movies to own both sides of the pipeline, with a belief that its service will help pump up marketing.