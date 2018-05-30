NBA's AR app gives you on-court access

The next high-tech push from the NBA uses augmented reality to put you behind the scenes of the post-season. Simply open the NBA AR app (on either Android or iOS), place the AR target and walk through a "door" to experience the 360 Portals feature's handful of vignettes including player intros and huddles, and post-game celebrations. The NBA also teased "special on-demand content" from the Finals for the app. It's free so you're not out anything for giving it a look, but will it be more than a gimmick you use once or twice? That's up to the NBA. Check out the video below for a taste of what's on offer.