The Morning After: Pokémon madness and AirPlay 2

'Fortnite' added battle royale a few months after 'PUBG' launched.'PUBG' creators sue Epic Games over 'Fortnite' battle-royale mode

Bluehole's PUBG Corp has confirmed that it sued Epic in South Korea this January for allegedly violating the studio's copyright with Fortnite's battle-royale mode, particularly its interface and in-game items. Epic has declined to comment, but it's safe to say the situation is... complicated.

Say hello to AirPlay 2.iOS 11.4 brings multi-room and stereo audio to the HomePod

After the latest iOS update, Apple's HomePod speaker can support stereo pairing and multi-room audio with AirPlay 2. If you don't have a HomePod, Apple also posted a list of other manufacturers that will support the spec, including Sonos, Bose, Denon and others.

And Switch owners can play one right now for free.Nintendo announced four new Pokémon games

During a press conference in Japan, we got all the new Pokémon news. That includes a new free-to-play RPG, Pokémon Quest, that's available right now on Switch before it comes to iOS and Android. This fall, Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! (both based on based on 1998's Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition) will also be released for the Switch, complete with links to the Pokémon Go mobile game and a new Poké Ball Plus accessory that's a Joy-Con at home and a Pokémon Go Plus when you're on the road. And finally, there's an all-new game in development for the Switch that will be released in 2019.

Are Tesla drivers clear on what Autopilot can (and can't) do?Tesla Model S in Autopilot collides with police SUV

A Model S driver in Laguna Beach has crashed into a parked (and thankfully unoccupied) police SUV while her EV's Autopilot was reportedly engaged, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

Closing the gap with DSLR.Sony's new mirrorless camera EVF is 60 percent sharper

Sony has unveiled an OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) display with a resolution of 5.6 million dots and a record 6.3 micrometer dot pitch. You can expect to see these displays on high-end cameras, as well as AR and VR headsets.

Fill up your tank with that sweet H2.It's too early to write off hydrogen vehicles

Here's what Dan Cooper learned from a European road trip in Toyota's Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle.

