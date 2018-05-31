Alcatel's first Android Go phone reaches the US next week

The 1X is the definition of an entry-level phone with a 5.3-inch (albeit 18:9 ratio) 960 x 480 display, a quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage, a backside fingerprint reader, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a front 5-megapixel shooter. Unlike many other phones in this price class, however, you won't be using ancient software. Android Go's small footprint lets the 1X ship with Oreo out of the box, including lightweight versions of Google's core apps. Alcatel also bundles it with Facebook Lite to get you started.

This isn't the most affordable Go phone in the US (that honor went to the $80 Tempo Go before ZTE's political troubles), but it could be worth exploring if you thought that initial device was a little too no-frills.