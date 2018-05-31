Microsoft will 'retire' Groove Music Android and iOS apps December 1st

Microsoft's Groove Music service bowed out months ago, but all the apps have been available for listening to your personal files... until now. The company has revealed that its Android and iOS apps will disappear from their respective online stores on June 1st, 2018, and the apps themselves will be "retired" (that is, stop working) on December 1st. After that, you'll have to use OneDrive or migrate your songs elsewhere to keep listening in the cloud.