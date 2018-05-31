Netflix releases a trailer for 'The Magic Order' comic book

If you still can't wrap your head around the fact that Netflix is publishing a comic book, maybe this trailer can help. The streaming giant has released an animated trailer for The Magic Order by Mark Millar's comic book empire, which Netflix snapped up last year. It's a six-issue series written by Millar himself with art by Olivier Coipel who's mostly known for his work with Marvel (Avengers, X-Men, Thor). The story revolves around five families of magicians sworn to protect our world from forces of darkness and who are now being hunted and picked off one by one by an enemy.
This is only the beginning of Netflix's work with Millarworld, though -- the company plans to develop films and shows based on the publisher's creations, which include Kick-Ass and Wanted. Those are probably more in line with what you'd expect from the streaming titan, but if it's truly The Magic Order you're looking forward to, then mark your calendars: it will hit shelves on June 13th. The series will be available in print and digital versions, though you most likely won't find it in the Netflix app.