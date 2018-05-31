Netflix releases a trailer for 'The Magic Order' comic book

If you still can't wrap your head around the fact that Netflix is publishing a comic book, maybe this trailer can help. The streaming giant has released an animated trailer for The Magic Order by Mark Millar's comic book empire, which Netflix snapped up last year. It's a six-issue series written by Millar himself with art by Olivier Coipel who's mostly known for his work with Marvel (Avengers, X-Men, Thor). The story revolves around five families of magicians sworn to protect our world from forces of darkness and who are now being hunted and picked off one by one by an enemy.