Samsung phones will offer AI-powered medical consultations in the UK

Unfortunately, the service won't come free: it will set you back £50 (US$67) a year or £25 (US$33) for a one-off appointment. Samsung will pay Babylon a license fee to use its technology, and it will share revenues with the health startup.

While it may sound like everything's going great for Babylon Health -- it has just signed another deal to make its services available through WeChat in China -- some NHS doctors are accusing it of cherry-picking patients who are easier to treat. That apparently deprives clinics of funds they can use to treat more serious cases. Those accusations don't seem to deter Babylon from making huge expansion plans, though. While Samsung will initially install its technology only on phones sold in the UK, FT says Babylon is planning to expand that partnership worldwide as part of its aggressive push to enter international markets.