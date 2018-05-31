Spotify CEO on new content policy: 'We rolled this out wrong'

Early this month, the streaming service pulled R. Kelly's music from its playlists following years of allegations that the artist was guilty of sexual assault, statutory rape and other crimes. At the time, Spotify said it worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center, GLAAD and the Anti-Defamation League to develop the rules. Spotify said it would nix promotion for any artist who does something "especially harmful or hateful," which includes sexual violence.

Ek said that the streaming service was working with the music industry and additional civil rights groups to adjust the guidelines, and that the policy was changing as a result.