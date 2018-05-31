Show More Results

Image credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images
Spotify CEO on new content policy: 'We rolled this out wrong'

The streaming service is working on a new version with civil rights groups.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
37m ago in Business
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek admitted the service handled its policy to limit promotion for artists based on their conduct poorly. "We rolled this out wrong and could have done a much better job," Ek said at the Code Conference, according to Deadline. He said that the company never intended to serve as the "morality police" with the policy, and conceded that the framework was too vague at its inception.

Early this month, the streaming service pulled R. Kelly's music from its playlists following years of allegations that the artist was guilty of sexual assault, statutory rape and other crimes. At the time, Spotify said it worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center, GLAAD and the Anti-Defamation League to develop the rules. Spotify said it would nix promotion for any artist who does something "especially harmful or hateful," which includes sexual violence.

Ek said that the streaming service was working with the music industry and additional civil rights groups to adjust the guidelines, and that the policy was changing as a result.

