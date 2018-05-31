Waymo will add 62,000 Chrysler hybrid minivans to its fleet

We knew Waymo's existing fleet of 600 Chrysler Pacific minivans it used for testing will be repurposed to launch its ride-hailing service in Phoenix later this year. The next city it will set up shop in is, unsurprisingly, the San Francisco Bay area. In exchange for the flood of additional minivans, the revised partnership may include a licensing agreement for Waymo's self-driving technology to be implemented in Chrysler vehicles.