Withings will return after buying out Nokia's health business

Withings is back in the hands of its original owner and will return as a brand. As expected, co-founder Eric Carreel, who sold the business to Nokia just two years ago, has completed the re-acquisition for undisclosed terms, Nokia and Withings announced. For now, Withings will sell existing branded Nokia Health products, including the Nokia Body Cardio scale, BPM+ blood pressure monitor and Health Mate app. However, the company plans to relaunch the Withings brand by the end of 2018, and develop and release new connected health products as well.
Nokia paid $191 million for Withings to take on Apple's Healthkit, but after rebranding it to Nokia Health, the business foundered. It was not too surprising, then, when it announced that it was considering selling it back to the original owner.
The company is focusing on the medical data and connected health market, rather than just fitness wearables like it did before. "From now on we must concentrate our efforts on developing tools capable of advanced measurements and the associated services that can help prevent chronic health conditions," said Carreel in statement. Withings, which employs around 200 people, will continue to be based France, at its original headquarters in just south of Paris. It will also have teams in the US and Asia.