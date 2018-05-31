Withings will return after buying out Nokia's health business

Nokia paid $191 million for Withings to take on Apple's Healthkit, but after rebranding it to Nokia Health, the business foundered. It was not too surprising, then, when it announced that it was considering selling it back to the original owner.

The company is focusing on the medical data and connected health market, rather than just fitness wearables like it did before. "From now on we must concentrate our efforts on developing tools capable of advanced measurements and the associated services that can help prevent chronic health conditions," said Carreel in statement. Withings, which employs around 200 people, will continue to be based France, at its original headquarters in just south of Paris. It will also have teams in the US and Asia.