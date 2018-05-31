Xiaomi's transparent Mi 8 also does 3D face unlock

As you'd expect from the latest flagships, both flavors of Mi 8 come with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset plus 6GB of RAM, with the normal edition offering up to 256GB of storage, and the other with just 1238GB. They carry a 6.21-inch 2,248 x 1,080 AMOLED screen with 600-nit brightness, and it takes up a good 86.68 percent of the front side, leaving a small chin at the bottom.

The Mi 8 is also the world's first smartphone to support dual-frequency GPS: By leveraging the newer, more powerful L5 band on top of the common L1 band, Xiaomi claims that navigation accuracy is three to five times higher.



As mentioned, the Mi 8 models have dual-12-megapixel main cameras with large 1.4um pixel sites, along with a 20-megapixel front camera that uses pixel binning to combine four pixels to one, in order to simulate the efficiency of 1.8µm pixels. These are enhanced by Xiaomi's AI-enabled studio lighting -- very much like those offered on the iPhone X -- as well as the latest beautification software for prettier portraits.

Last but not least, Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi 8 SE for those with budget in mind. This happens to be the first device to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 710 chipset, which is designed for better battery life -- so the 3,120 mAh cell should be plenty -- while still offering AI features. It has a 12MP/5MP dual camera on the back, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the other side. This model starts at 1,799 yuan or about $280.

Developing...