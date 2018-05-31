Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xiaomi
Xiaomi's Mi Band 3 is water resistant to 50 meters

The super cheap wearable has a bigger OLED screen with a higher resolution.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Wearables
Xiaomi

Xiaomi's latest tranche of releases, which includes the transparent Mi 8 phone, also features the Mi Band 3, a one-up on the super popular Mi Band 2 that helped propel the company to the top of the wearables market. The new device comes with a bigger, higher resolution OLED screen, the same 20 days of battery life and a water resistance upgrade to 50 meters. The company claims it's a more comfortable wear, too. It's available in red, black and blue, and launches in China initially at 169 yuan, or about $26.

