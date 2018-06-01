2019's emoji hopefuls include a service dog and flamingo

Unicode has released a preview list of what might end up in the next round of emoji. Potential additions to Unicode 12 include a diving mask, axe, falafel, waffle, diya lamp and Hindu temple. Oh, a flamingo and a white heart, too. Because people were apparently craving those. Most importantly, the list includes a smattering of new emoji for people with disabilities, like an ear with a hearing aid, a motorized wheelchair, a service dog and mechanical leg among others.
A few months ago, Apple proposed 13 emoji for folks with hearing, motor and vision disabilities. Given that the Unicode list of possibilities includes a number of those, it seems like we could start seeing those next year. Until then, we're just 🙆 that it won't be too long before we can cryptically drop emoji for a test tube, bar of soap and a supervillain into a message and 🤷 everyone.