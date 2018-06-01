Amazon makes Prime Pantry its latest monthly subscription option

Amazon is making changes to how its Prime Pantry service is priced. Rather than the flat $5.99 fee per order for Prime members of yore, starting today it'll cost you $4.99 each month for unlimited deliveries and free shipping on orders over $40. As Windows Central notes, if you aren't a Prime member, the per-order fee is bumping up by $2, and that higher fee will apply to anyone (Prime Pantry members included) whose orders don't meet the $40 minimum. What if you're already an Amazon Fresh member? Nothing will change, from the sounds of it.