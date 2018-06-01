China's NetEase invests $100 million in Bungie to make new games

Those two companies cut a 10-year, four-game publishing deal for the Destiny franchise in 2010 and Bungie may be setting itself up for life after the arrangement ends, or simply expanding its focus to develop additional franchises on the side. Back in 2013 we reported on some additional details on that contract, which could've changed since, but circumstances have also shifted since then, due to Destiny delays, potential competition like Bioware's Anthem and the growing popularity of other gaming genres like battle royale and squad-based shooters.

We invite you to learn what year two of Destiny 2 has in store.



Join us on June 5 at 9am Pacific.https://t.co/1521iaMOlu pic.twitter.com/6Iinj209GV — Bungie (@Bungie) June 1, 2018

For now, at least, Bungie said it's committed to Destiny -- and will announce details for year two of Destiny 2 on June 5th -- which it called "an experience that will grow for many years to come...Our commitment to that world is not diminished by this announcement. We have exciting plans for the future of the Destiny franchise, and you'll learn more about the next steps we'll take together in the weeks to come." NetEase CEO William Ding said in a statement that "We are excited to partner with Bungie as they transform from a single franchise development team into a global, multi-franchise entertainment studio."