Google's Files Go storage management app lands in China

This is the third product Google launched in the country over the past year, starting with Translate in 2017. Just a few days ago, the company also released ARCore, so more Chinese Android users can access augmented reality experiences. Those three could eventually lead to more releases, but it's worth noting that all of them are pretty vanilla: Google will likely have a tough time bringing back Search, YouTube and some of its other products in the country, considering its strict censorship regulations. In addition to releasing products, both old and new, Google has been expanding its presence in China: it established an AI center in Beijing and, more recently, it opened a new office in Shenzhen, which you can think of as the nation's Silicon Valley.