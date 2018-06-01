Watch this weekend's Governors Ball music festival live on Twitter

Festival season is officially upon us. But if you'd rather not stand in the sun for hours to hear any of this weekend's Governors Ball performances from New York, Twitter's got you covered. The microblogging service will be live-streaming the concert all weekend long, with performances from Sylvan Esso, Jack White (above), Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Post Malone, Eminem, CHVRCHES and others among the scheduled acts. Note that the stream schedule embedded below is through AT&T, and is split among two different channels.