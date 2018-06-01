Intel wants PCs to be more than just 'personal computers'

"What people need from a PC, what they expect is really more diverse than ever," Bryant said in an interview. "We're going to embark on a journey to transform the PC from a personal computer to a personal contribution platform... The platform where people focus and can do their most meaningful work."

While that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, Intel's new mission lines up with Microsoft's embrace of Windows as a productivity platform. Your smartphone is great for wasting time on Facebook and Snapchat, but it's not as convenient for typing out long documents, diving into spreadsheets or editing audio and video. When you want to get some actual work done, you inevitably turn to your PC. Given just how successful Microsoft's focus on productivity has been for Windows 10, it only makes sense that a close partner like Intel would dance to the same tune.

Bryant says Intel will focus on five key areas to reframe its vision of PCs: Uncompromised performance (of course); improved connectivity with 5G on the horizon; a dramatic increase in battery life; developing more adaptable platforms that go beyond 2-in-1s and convertibles; and a push towards more intelligent machines with AI and machine learning integration. Admittedly, many of those points aren't exactly new for Intel, and they also fall in line with where the computing industry is going.

Last year, Intel, Microsoft and Qualcomm also announced their Always Connected PC initiative, which aimed to delivery low-power computers with integrated mobile data. That didn't exactly take off, but it laid the groundwork for where the company is headed next.

"We've focused a lot on anytime, anywhere computing," Bryant said. "Now it's not just where and how you work, but why you work and what you're working on. Millennials are now the largest part of the work force, and 56 percent say they won't work for a company if the values don't align with their own. They expect to have the latest technology, the latest capabilities."