Get your first taste of 'Mario Tennis Aces' on Switch this weekend

If you can't wait to try out Mario Tennis Aces, which is coming to the Switch on June 22nd, Nintendo has some good news for you. The company is hosting a pre-launch online tournament starting today, June 1st, at 3:00 PM ET through Sunday, June 3rd, at 11:59 PM ET. To participate, all you have to do is download the free demo from the Nintendo eShop or from the Mario Tennis Aces website.