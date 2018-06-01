Samsung will reportedly debut its next Galaxy Note August 9th

Samsung plans to unveil its next Galaxy Note smartphone on August 9th and it will have an upgraded camera, sources told Bloomberg. The device will look similar to its predecessor, which came out last fall, but versions of the new phone will have an upgraded processor in some markets.
Otherwise, Samsung fans can look forward to Bixby 2.0, which is debuting first on the Note 9 (note that the company hasn't officially named its upcoming Note phone, but...c'mon). The device will be revealed at the tech giant's "Unpacked" event in New York City, according to Bloomberg's sources, and Samsung plans to release it as early as the end of August.