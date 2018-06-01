Spotify drops artist conduct policy following backlash

In so many words, the statement continues that the company never intended to become the morality police. "Across all genres, our role is not to regulate artists," it says. "Therefore, we are moving away from implementing a policy around artist conduct." Spotify says that some artists were worried that mistakes they made in their youth could come back to haunt them, and that allegations could affect an act's chance of being included in a playlist, regardless of genre. "That's not what Spotify is about," it says.

Spotify first came under fire for this after pulling music from R. Kelly from its playlists, following years of allegations that the singer was guilty of sexual assault, statutory rape and other crimes. Previously, it'd worked with the Southern Poverty Law Center, GLAAD and the Anti-Defamation League to develop the rules.

This doesn't mean that the streaming service will drop its policy regarding hate speech, though. It noted that it will continue to not permit music, podcasts or videos that aim to incite "hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation" on the service.

"We're not talking about offensive, explicit or vulgar content -- we're talking about hate speech," the blog post concludes.