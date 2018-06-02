macOS leak hints at dark mode and desktop News app

The same video also shows a conspicuous News icon in the dock, revealing that Apple is prepping a desktop version of the app. And the very fact that there's a Mac App Store video speaks volumes -- you can't currently see video previews in the store, suggesting that Apple is giving the portal an iOS 11-style overhaul.

Apple is expected to unveil the new version of macOS (likely 10.14) at its WWDC keynote on June 4th. As usual, though, the finished version isn't likely to appear until sometime in the fall. Until then, you'll likely have to be content with preview releases.