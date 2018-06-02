Recommended Reading: An NBA exec and some mysterious Twitter accounts

The curious case of Bryan Colangelo and the secret Twitter account

Ben Detrick,

The Ringer

Even though he won't admit it, one of the NBA's biggest stars, Kevin Durant, almost certainly used a burner Twitter account to clap back at the haters. That's relatively harmless, but what happens when a team president is accused of using a group of accounts that disclosed sensitive team info? The Ringer has the detailed story of Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo and some rather curious connections, including one account he's already admitted to using.