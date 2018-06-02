The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Mark your calendar.Samsung will reportedly debut its next Galaxy Note August 9th

Rumors indicate that we have a date for Samsung's next XL-sized smartphone. As usual, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to make a fall debut, with upgraded camera and CPU in the style of the most recent Galaxy S phones.

Are Tesla drivers clear on what Autopilot can (and can't) do?Tesla Model S in Autopilot collides with police SUV

A Model S driver in Laguna Beach has crashed into a parked (and thankfully unoccupied) police SUV while her EV's Autopilot was reportedly engaged, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

Why wait?Get your first taste of 'Mario Tennis Aces' on Switch this weekend

If you can't wait to try out Mario Tennis Aces we have good news -- Nintendo is hosting a pre-launch online tournament that runs through Sunday, June 3rd, at 11:59 PM ET. To participate, all you have to do is download the free demo from the Nintendo eShop or website.

Better than an SUV?Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid review

According to Roberto Baldwin, Chrysler's impressive minivan should impress SUV owners with its storage and passenger room and tech suite. Plus it has great gas mileage, impressive EV-only range and a better ride than you'd expect. The only problem? It's still a van.

Don't hold your breath for new hardware.What to expect at WWDC 2018

Apple's annual developer event is usually the time we hear about big software upgrades, and Chris Velazco can fill you in on everything to expect. Be sure to keep your browser locked on our liveblog when the keynote begins on Monday, June 4th at 1 PM ET.

But 'Destiny' will continue.China's NetEase invests $100 million in Bungie

Bungie (Halo, Myth) intends to become a multi-franchise developer, and to that end it's partnered with Chinese gaming giant NetEase. A $100 million investment in Bungie is supposed to spur the creation of "new worlds," while the developer continues expanding its Destiny franchise that's distributed by Activision.

