Every console should be portable, even the replicated ones. This is why Ben is taking apart a "Yobo NES" and designing an enclosure to see how small he can make it and still be able to play Nintendo Entertainment System games. The fun starts with Autodesk's Fusion 360, a laser cutter and a bit of 3D-modeling design. What other hardware would you make portable? How has your computer aided your design work? Let us know on the element14 Community.