First 'State of Decay 2' patch is as large as the game itself

If you have State of Decay 2 but haven't fired it up in a while, you'll have to be... patient. Undead Labs has released its first patch for the zombie-slaying title, and it's a whopping 20GB -- that's about as large as the install on the Xbox One. And despite the size, you're not getting more content. The 1.2 update fixes a raft of bugs, including gameplay quirks, multiplayer, the heads-up display and the environment. Think of this as a gigantic, later-than-usual day-one patch ironing out the quirks of the launch version.