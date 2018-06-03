We're liveblogging Apple's WWDC 2018 event tomorrow at 10AM PT

Oh, hey! Did you enjoy this short holiday work week? Having a relaxing weekend? Good -- because things are about to get busy. First thing tomorrow, Apple kicks off its annual developer conference, and Engadget will be doing what it always does: reporting live from a packed auditorium. We already have our liveblog page timed up here -- bookmark that and be sure to tune in at 10AM Pacific / 1PM Eastern.

As usual, I'll be joined by my colleague, senior editor Chris Velazco (you might know him from all of our iPhone, iPad an Apple Watch reviews). Also as usual, we expect Apple to spend at least a few minutes on each of its major platforms and initiatives: iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HealthKit and ARKit, among many other things, we're sure. But will this be a hardware year as well? It's always tough to say. Last year's WWDC saw us getting a demo of the HomePod, an iPad Pro and some iMacs immediately after the keynote ended. Other years, we finish the keynote and go eat lunch. What will this year's event bring? Only one way to find out.