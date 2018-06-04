iBooks reading app has been renamed Apple Books in iOS 12

Apple's iBooks app may not have buried the Kindle, but it's still one of the most prominent digital bookstores out there. Today at WWDC, Apple announced a total redesign of iBooks, complete with a new name. Apple Books will replace iBooks; it now has a naming scheme in sync with Apple Music and Apple News. More importantly, the app looks a lot nicer -- there's a new "reading now" area that you'll see when you first open an app. That makes it a little easier to jump back into the book you were reading. It's a good bit of context for when you haven't picked up that book in a little bit.
Apple also says the store has been fully redesigned, and it looks nearly the same as the big update that the App Store received last year in iOS 11. There wasn't much else in the way of details here, as this was just part of a number of native app updates Apple went over here. But book enthusiasts should keep their eyes out for this update when iOS 12 arrives this fall.
Follow all the latest news from WWDC 2018 here!