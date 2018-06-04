WWDC 2018: The biggest new features from Apple

Apple may not have talked hardware at all during its WWDC 2018 keynote -- but that didn't stop the presentation from running for well over two hours. All four of Apple's platforms (iOS, watchOS, tvOS and macOS) will receive major updates this fall, and the company spent plenty of time detailing features large and small that'll change how you use your Apple devices.

In a presentation that long, it's easy to lose focus on what's significant. Fortunately, we're here for you. Grab a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage, sit back and read on for the most important announcements Apple made at WWDC 2018.