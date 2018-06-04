ASUS adds a dash of color to its upgraded midrange VivoBooks

Let's start with the VivoBook S15, S14, and S13 which are being marketed as "laptops designed for the young and the young at heart" for one simple reason: the design. As mentioned, they come in color block styles that pair bright and bold colors together. They're available in Firmament Green, Star Grey, Silver Blue, Gun Metal and Icicle Gold, and some even have different textured finishes. The Firmament Green, for example, has a woven finish, while the Icicle Gold has more of a brushed look.

Another standout feature of the new VivoBooks is that they're the first in the line to have ASUS' new three-sided NanoEdge design that promise even narrower bezels than before. According to ASUS, this means the S15 will have an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, the S14 will have a 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, while the S13 will have an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is pretty impressive given the VivoBook's midrange price. As for overall size, the S15 and S14 have about the same dimensions as their predecessors, with a skinny profile of 18mm and a weight of 1.8kg for the S15 and 1.4kg for the S14. The S13 is the lightest of the lot at 1.2kg.

Like some other ASUS laptops, both the S15 and the S14 are equipped with an ErgoLift hinge, which essentially lifts the rear end of the keyboard about 3.5 inches so it slopes forward. This theoretically creates a more comfortable, ergonomically-friendly angle for typing, and has the bonus of exposing more ventilation space for increased airflow to keep the laptop cool. The keys themselves are backlit and boast a 1.4mm key travel for extra comfort. For extra security, there's also the option for a fingerprint sensor built into the touchpad.

I tried out an early demo of the new VivoBook S lineup at ASUS' press event at Computex 2018, and I have to say I'm pretty impressed by the hue and finish of these laptops. I'm particularly taken by the woven texture on the Firmament Green models, if only because it's so different from all the other smooth finishes out there. The FHD displays that I saw looked just as vibrant as the VivoBook's exterior as well.