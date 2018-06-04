BBC iPlayer now hosts all post-revival 'Doctor Who' episodes

Whovians, rejoice: every 'modern' episode of Doctor Who is back on iPlayer. (At least for Brits, anyway.) All of the adventures starring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Mat Smith and Peter Capaldi as the humanoid and usually heartwarming alien are included in the re-release. They're being offered as a sort of warm-up for series 11, which will debut this fall with Jodie Whittaker as the iconic Time Lord. You'll need to hurry, though, if you want to watch everything before the show comes back.
Each season, after all, has 12 or 13 hour-long episodes. And then there are the specials, including The Waters of Mars, The Day of the Doctor and Twice Upon a Time, which allowed the Twelfth and First (played by David Bradley) Doctor to meet on screen. Finally, the BBC has brought back The Night of the Doctor, a unique mini-episode that shows the Eighth Doctor during the pivotal Time War. It's not clear, though, how long these episodes will be returning to iPlayer for. If you're interested then, it's worth setting up some kind of binge-watch schedule to get through them all.
Oh, and if you prefer classic Who -- or want to understand the show's convoluted lore -- Twitch has a marathon livestream happening right now.