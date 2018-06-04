BBC iPlayer now hosts all post-revival 'Doctor Who' episodes

Each season, after all, has 12 or 13 hour-long episodes. And then there are the specials, including The Waters of Mars, The Day of the Doctor and Twice Upon a Time, which allowed the Twelfth and First (played by David Bradley) Doctor to meet on screen. Finally, the BBC has brought back The Night of the Doctor, a unique mini-episode that shows the Eighth Doctor during the pivotal Time War. It's not clear, though, how long these episodes will be returning to iPlayer for. If you're interested then, it's worth setting up some kind of binge-watch schedule to get through them all.

Oh, and if you prefer classic Who -- or want to understand the show's convoluted lore -- Twitch has a marathon livestream happening right now.