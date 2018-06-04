DirecTV Now's cloud DVR comes to Roku devices

It didn't take long for AT&T to fulfill its promise of spreading DirecTV Now's cloud DVR to more devices. The TV provider has launched its reworked app on Roku-based players and smart TVs, including beta access to the cloud DVR feature as well as access to local shows while you're away from home. To recap, you get 20 hours of recordings for 30 days as part of your existing subscription -- you can pay $10 more per month to extend that to a respective 100 hours and 90 days.