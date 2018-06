Why do you need to say Siri when you've already got your Apple Watch hovering right in front of your face? Soon, you won't have to. WatchOS 5 will drop the need for you to vocally summon Siri, instead, as soon as your raise your device up, it'll start listening to your requests, questions and messaging apps. It'll also stop those awkward Siri requests that seem to raise your phone, watch, iPad and HomePod in one single, horrific instant.