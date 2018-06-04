How to watch Apple's WWDC keynote

It's already that time of year again: WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference. You can peep it live, as it happens, right here from wherever you are at 1PM Eastern/10AM Pacific. New this year? You'll be able to watch the keynote in Chrome and Firefox in addition to Safari and Microsoft Edge. It's like the future! Now, Apple says that for the "best" experience you should use one of its own devices (or Microsoft Edge). Of course, you can still watch on your Apple TV if you feel so inclined.
You'll also want to keep our liveblog open in a separate tab if you want to catch our commentary from the crew on the ground, too. Need a few hints at what to expect from the keynote today? You can always take a peek at our WWDC 2018 preview.
