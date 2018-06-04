iOS 12 lets parents limit kids’ screen time

Most of these tools are inside Screen Time, where parents can use their own device to check their kid's Activity Report and manage their app use time. From there, they can allot a custom amount of time per app that kids can't extend, or create a Downtime to block everything but selected software and phone calls for a set hourly range (say, enforcing digital curfew from 10PM until 7AM).

